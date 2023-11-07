RCMP arrest man after knife attack in downtown Grand Forks

Photo: RCMP

A 41-year-old Grand Forks man has been arrested for uttering threats in the downtown area Oct. 1, 2023.

A Community Safety Officer for the City of Grand Forks was attacked by a man with a knife at Gyro Park in the downtown core.

RCMP and Crown Counsel have charged 41-year-old Andre Conn with one count of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and one count of Mischief to Property. Conn remains in custody and is now facing

additional charges of Assault with a Weapon and two counts of Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace.

"We were confident that after we disclosed all relevant materials and evidence that (the) Crown would add additional charges. We are very pleased that he has been held in custody pending his next court appearances," says Grand Forks RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

Conn will appear in Grand Forks court Nov. 16 for an unrelated assault that took place at a local restaurant this past summer. Conn will then be brought back Dec. 13 to face these new charges.