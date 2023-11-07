Bystander injured in shoplifter takedown sues Burnaby Walmart, security guard

Photo: Google Street View

A bystander caught in the middle of an altercation between a security guard and a shoplifter at a Burnaby Walmart is suing the security guard and the store.

June Zawada was at the Metrotown mall Walmart on July 21, 2022, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court last Wednesday.

She said a security guard knocked her over "during a physical altercation with a shoplifter."

The incident left Zawada with a broken nose, injuries to both elbows and other cuts, scrapes and bruises, and she now suffers from headaches, anxiety, depression and sleeplessness, according to the claim.

Zawada said the security guard, identified only as John Doe in the claim, was negligent, used excessive force, acted recklessly and failed to handle the altercation safely.

The security guard also failed to "investigate and report injuries sustained by attendees of the premises," according to the claim.

Zawada is also suing Walmart and Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc., which owns the mall, and the security guard company for failing to properly hire and train security guards to deal with altercations safely.

Zawada is claiming general damages against all three defendants for pain and suffering, loss of income and housekeeping costs, but she is also seeking "punitive and exemplary damages" against the security guard.

None of Zawada's claims have been proven in court.

None of the defendants has yet filed a response to the claim.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed officers were called to the Metrotown Walmart at about 12:45 p.m. on July 21, 2022 for a reported shoplifter involved in an altercation with a security guard.

The shoplifter, a man, was charged with theft and assault, but the assault charges were later stayed, according to police.