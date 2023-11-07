Decommissioned BC Ferries vessel sinks in Sechelt Inlet

Photo: Dave Steers

An old decommissioned ferry sank over the weekend on the Sunshine Coast.

RCMP were notified Sunday of a distress call from the R.J. Breadner in Sechelt Inlet near Carlson Creek. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre requested police assistance because they had no marine units available to attend.

When the Coast Guard arrived, they determined the old ferry had sunk, and a dingy with an activated SOS beacon was on the surface, Const. Karen Whitby said.

When contacted by police, the boat owner said he had been at the boat “as recently as a week prior,” said Whitby.

There were no reports of anyone on board the vessel at the time of sinking.

While RCMSAR Station 12 (Halfmoon Bay) was initially tasked to assist, it was then decided the volunteers wouldn't respond because there was no one at risk, and they were not equipped to dewater a vessel of the R.J. Breadner's size.

The R.J. Breadner was built as a passenger and car ferry in Vancouver in 1961 and is a sister ship to the Nimpkish.

According to Nauticapedia, it was formerly known as the Garibaldi (I), the Westwood (I) and the Albert J. Savoie. It was inspected by Transport Canada in 2017 when it was anchored next to Poise Island.

According to the Transport Canada registration database, the vessel is no longer registered in Canada, and its status was “closed” on March 23, 2015.