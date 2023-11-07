Missing Saik’uz woman found dead in Northern BC

Photo: RCMP

Vanderhoof RCMP report that missing person Chelsey Quaw has been found dead. She was found in a wooded area on the Saik’uz Reserve.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation and is actively investigating the cause of death.

“The RCMP has been in contact with the family. We offer our condolences to Chelsey’s family and friends,” says RCMP media spokesperson Madonna Saunderson in a news release.

Mounties say no further information is available at this time but more details may be released as they become available.

Saik’uz First Nation and Carrier Sekani Child and Family Services hosted a press conference in Vanderhoof on Friday, Nov. 3 asking for more information and action to find Quaw and another missing community member Jay Preston Raphael.

Saik’uz Chief Priscilla Mueller spoke at the conference, which was broadcast online.

“We’re calling on further response from the RCMP, and for additional community volunteers and resources to be deployed in the response for the search,” said Mueller at the conference. “We also want to bring awareness, of course, to the murdered and missing indigenous women, girls, and men all across Highway 16.”

Chelsey was 29 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, and had disappeared from a Saik’uz in the early hours of October 11 and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a purple winter jacket.