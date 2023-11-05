Harry Styles spotted around Metro Vancouver with actress girlfriend who was born in BC

Photo: Harry Styles/YouTube. Popstar Harry Styles has been spotted around Metro Vancouver this weekend.

Harry Styles appears to be visiting the area this weekend.

Fans of the popstar spotted him in North Vancouver, while another posted that he and his girlfriend Taylor Russell stopped by Hawksworth restaurant in Vancouver.

A person on Twitter claimed Friday night, Nov. 3, that her cousin in Vancouver received flowers from the pair; in a photo of a note signed "HS + TR" the couple thanks "Mr. Hawksworth" for a nice dinner; Hawksworth is a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant from chef David Hawksworth in Downtown Vancouver regularly rated of the top in Canada.

Not my cousins work in Vancouver receiving flowers from Harry Styles & Taylor Russell pic.twitter.com/JRIXUj0NEF— ? ?α?ι ? (@lolallaaana) November 3, 2023





On Saturday, the Styles sightings jumped to Deep Cove, where Russell is from. The Lost in Space actress is originally from the North Vancouver community and her family is believed to still live there.

In the photos from Deep Cove it appears Styles is carrying a box of Honey Donuts, the popular Deep Cove treat, while walking on the government dock.

HARRY AND TAYLOR RUSSELL IN DEEP COVE VANCOUVER YESTERDAY KSJDKDNEN pic.twitter.com/ic2p8IdySE— layal (@itslayaal) November 5, 2023



Fans have been excited at the chance they might run into the pair.

me wandering around Vancouver looking for Harry styles pic.twitter.com/EAQBKwhX30— jocelyn (@greattweetjoce) November 5, 2023





Harry in vancouver ….. omfg @harry_styles girl hit me up and I’ll send u the address of the place downtown that makes CUBE croissants the size of your head filled with custard and raspberry coulis ?? pic.twitter.com/RzSZIwNSix— 24/7 sylvia plath (@givesuethemoon) November 4, 2023





time to go walk all around downtown vancouver in hopes of running into harry styles— soph ???? (@starlightcafes) November 5, 2023











