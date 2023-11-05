Highway 1 westbound closed near Hope due to flooding

Photo: DriveBC

Highway 1 near Hope continues to be closed in the westbound lanes, after flooding forced the complete closure of the highway late Saturday night.

According to DriveBC, pooling water was first reported on the highway near Flood Hope Road shortly before 11 p.m., which led to a full closure of the highway by 12:30 a.m. between Bridal Falls and Hope.

The complete closure remained in place until Sunday morning, when eastbound traffic was reopened at 8:15 a.m.

Drivers travelling west are able to detour around the remaining closure using Highway 7 and Highway 9, through Agassiz.