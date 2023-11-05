Highway 1 reopened in both directions after overnight flooding near Hope

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

Following overnight flooding that led to the complete closure of Highway 1 near Hope, the highway has now been reopened in both directions.

As of 11 a.m., the westbound lanes are completely open, while a single lane of eastbound traffic is now flowing through the area.

The highway was closed around midnight between Bridal Falls and Hope due to pooling water in the area.

ORIGINAL: 8:15 a.m.

Highway 1 near Hope continues to be closed in the westbound lanes, after flooding forced the complete closure of the highway late Saturday night.

According to DriveBC, pooling water was first reported on the highway near Flood Hope Road shortly before 11 p.m., which led to a full closure of the highway by 12:30 a.m. between Bridal Falls and Hope.

The complete closure remained in place until Sunday morning, when eastbound traffic was reopened at 8:15 a.m.

Drivers travelling west are able to detour around the remaining closure using Highway 7 and Highway 9, through Agassiz.