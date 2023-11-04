Video shows driver crashing through East Vancouver protest

Photo: @defund604network/Instagram. Vancouver police are investigating after a driver crashed through a pro-Palestine protest in East Vancouver on Friday morning, Nov. 3, 2023.

Police are investigating an incident that took place during a pro-Palestine protest in East Vancouver Friday morning.

A crowd was gathered at the intersection of Venables Street and Clark Drive protesting Israel's war in Palestine just before 10:30 a.m., shutting down the intersection to vehicle traffic. Police officers were diverting traffic in the area.

A driver entered the intersection as the protest was underway and was briefly surrounded by protesters before continuing through the intersection and driving away.

Vancouver police say they've located the driver and are investigating reports that protesters attempted to open the car door while the driver was inside, as well as other circumstances of the incident.

Video footage of the incident was shared to Instagram and TikTok.



