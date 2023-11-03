Interior ski hills watching weather, eagerly awaiting start of season

Photo: Silver Star

While the weather forecast will have the final say, a number of Interior ski hills are tentatively planning to start up their lifts for the season in the coming weeks.

Silver Star Resort is hoping to kick off its winter season on Nov. 30. According to the resort website, Silver Star’s nordic trails will open on Nov. 24.

"Keep that good stuff coming," the resort said, posting pictures of accumulating snow to its Facebook page.

Big White is planning for a Nov. 23 opening date.

According to Sun Peaks officials, skiers and snowboarders will need to hang tight for a little longer until an opening date is confirmed — although the resort website indicates a Nov. 18 target.

Apex Mountain and Baldy Mountain Resort are aiming for opening dates in December, depending on the weather.

Apex is planning for Dec. 10, while the slated opening date for Baldy is Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, ski season has started ahead of schedule in the Rockies.

Lake Louise Ski Resort started its winter operations a week earlier than expected on Friday due to early snowfalls and good snow-making results.

“It’s skiing really well,” said Leigha Stankewich, the resort’s marketing and communications manager, after testing out the snow on a run that opened Friday morning.

She said at least 200 people were waiting in line for the run.

Mount Norquay opened some of its runs Friday morning, while Marmot Basin, in Jasper National Park, is trying to open on Nov. 9.

Others in the Rockies won’t open until later in November or early December.