RCMP investigating attempted 'swatting' in Trail, B.C.

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Kootenays are investigating the “swatting” of a youth in Trail, B.C.

RCMP say they were called on Oct. 27 at 12:50 a.m. with a report that a local youth was allegedly in possession of a handgun.

The officer became suspicious about the complaint as the person who reported it appeared not to exist after a police computer check. The call also came from a computer-generated, non-local phone number.

The officer believed the report was a swatting call, or a prank call to emergency services, in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of police officers to a specific address.

Police made contact with the youth identified and the family and determined that there was no truth to the allegation of a firearm.

The youth believed that it may have stemmed from a conflict earlier that year.

“Trail RCMP takes swatting calls very seriously. It’s an incredible waste of resources and puts innocent people in jeopardy. There have been incidents in which the person swatted had been seriously injured or killed, and the perpetrator ended up in jail,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Investigators continue to look into the incident.

If you have any information about the identity of the caller, please contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566.