Prince George RCMP seek indecent act suspect

Photo: Prince George RCMP. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Joseph Neil Johnny, wanted for committing an indecent act.

Prince George RCMP are asking the public for help locating Joseph Neil Johnny, wanted for committing an indecent act in a Prince George park.

Just before noon on Thursday June 1st, Prince George RCMP received a report of an indecent act in L. C. Gunn Park off Highway 16 East in Prince George. An adult female was walking in the park when she realized that she was being followed by a man who began preforming an indecent act.

The female called police and returned to the parking lot.

Multiple frontline officers, a police dog team and the RCMP’s helicopter converged on the scene but the suspect was not located.

On June 13, the RCMP issued to the media a composite sketch of the suspect and he’s since been identified.

“Thanks to the number of tips received from the public, the man was identified as 50-year-old Joseph Neil Johnny,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Prince George RCMP media relations officer.

“Police officers have been searching for Mr. Johnny since an identification was made in the summer. He is known to travel extensively through the North, however, and has been difficult to locate. We are reaching out to the public once again for assistance in locating this man.”

Police have obtained a arrest warrant for Johnny for one count of committing an indecent act in a public place.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Call the RCMP at 250-561-3300 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 in you have any information about his whereabouts. You could be eligible for a cash reward in the provide information that leads to an arrest.