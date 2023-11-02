Police investigate attempted train derailment in Fraser Canyon

Photo: Google Maps The rail line near the Old Alexandra Bridge.

Police in the Fraser Canyon are investigating an attempted train derailment.

RCMP say on Oct. 22 at 3:18 a.m., a person placed a vice clamp on a section of train tracks near the old Alexandria Bridge in Spuzzum, B.C.

“It is very concerning when someone goes to this extreme to cause a catastrophic event that puts the train staff and the local community at risk of harm,” said Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.

Police are asking for anyone to come forward who may have driven through the area between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2023 and have dash camera footage or anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).