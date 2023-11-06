UBCO's annual short story contest looking for budding local writers

Photo: UBCO

Local and emerging Okanagan writers are encouraged to enter the University of British Columbia Okanagan's short story contest.

The contest was started 26 years ago by Nancy Holmes and John Lent but this year is being run by visiting lecturer and UBCO alumnus Andrea Routley.

“The perspectives and knowledge of the diverse people of B.C.'s southern interior are important voices in Canada's literary landscape, and I'm thrilled to be in a position to help draw attention to that," Routley says.

The annual Okanagan Short Story Contest has been running since 1997 and is now open for submissions from writers living in B.C.’s southern interior.

The contest has a long tradition of giving budding writers an opportunity for recognition. Previous year's winners have gone on to publish with Penguin Random House, Arsenal Pulp Press and NeWest Press.

Top prize is $1,000, along with a one-week retreat at The Woodhaven Eco Culture Centre in Kelowna. Second and third prizes are $400 and $200 respectively. For the fifth year in a row, the contest is also open to high school students.

All entries will be judged by UBCO faculty led by Canadian author Shelley Wood, who earned her degree in journalism at UBC. Her short stories and creative nonfiction have been published in Grain, Room, Causeway Lit, Canadian Notes & Queries, Phoebe, the Antigonish Review, The New Quarterly, Bath Flash Fiction, Freefall and the Saturday Evening Post. Her debut novel, The Quintland Sisters was a Canadian bestseller. Wood splits time between her home in Kelowna, and her work as a medical journalist and editorial director for the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in New York.

Entries for the Okanagan Short Story Contest are open to fiction writers in the southern interior of British Columbia—east of Hope, west of the Alberta border, north of the border to the United States and south of Williams Lake. All original entries must be between 1,000 and 4,000 words and entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on February 2, 2024.

Winners of the short story contest will be announced next spring.