More guilty pleas in Brothers Keepers gang drug cases, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

A third B.C. Brothers Keepers gang member has pleaded guilty to drug offences resulting from a Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit investigation into the group’s activities.

CFSEU-BC said Amandeep Singh Kang has entered a guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court Oct. 30 to commission of an offence for a criminal organization and conspiracy to drug trafficking.

On Nov. 3, 2021, charges as a result of the CFSEU-BC investigation were approved against Kang, Andrew Miguel Best, Dylan Robert Ferris, Jannat Bibi Nadeem, Moshmem Khanun Khan, and Tanisha Bhatti.

CFSEU-BC said Best pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking and was sentenced to five years.

And, police said, on Dec. 21, Khan pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and given a conditional sentence.

Ferris and Nadeem are currently awaiting the judicial process.

In 2021, CFSEU-BC said it had seized more than 11 kilograms of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 calibre pistol, laboratory equipment and precursor chemicals utilized in the production and processing of synthetic drugs and more than $50,000 in Canadian cash.

“CFSEU-BC’s goal was to disrupt and suppress the violent gang activity led by this specific criminal organization by collaborating with our policing partners in sharing intelligence and investigative avenues,” police said.

“The Brothers Keepers task force and these resulting convictions is an example of CFSEU-BC’s ability to disrupt and impact an extremely violent organized crime group that threatens the safety of our communities,” said Insp. Joel Hussey, CFSEU-BC acting deputy operations officer.