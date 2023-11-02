Incidents on Okanagan Connector, Hwy 97B as snow, freezing rain warnings continue

Photo: DriveBC Conditions at the Coquihalla Summit as of 6:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.

DriveBC reports an eastbound closure at Brenda Mine on the Okanagan Connector has been reduced to just a lane closure, and another closure on Highway 97B at Salmon Arm has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

Highway closures are reported on the Okanagan Connector and Highway 97B as snowfall and freezing rain warnings continue across the Southern Interior.

DriveBC reports eastbound lanes closed on the Connector following a vehicle incident at Brenda Mine Road, 10 kilometres east of Pennask Summit.

A scene assessment is in progress. Traffic is detoured via Highway 5a to Highway 3 to Highway 97.

In the Shuswap, Highway 97B is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Gardiner Lake Frontage Road and Black Road in Salmon Arm.

No detour is available.

Meanwhile, an Environment Canada special weather statement continues for the Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and a snowfall warning has been issued for Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 centimetres is expected. There is also a risk of freezing rain near Paulson Summit.

"A warm front associated with a low pressure system is moving into the B.C. Interior today... Snow will change to rain this afternoon as warm air erodes the cold airmass. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment Canada says.

Freezing rain warnings remain in effect for the North, Central and South Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap, North Thompson, and West Columbia.

Snowfall of 5 to 10 cm expected on higher elevation highways in those areas including Highway 3A, Highway 33 and Princeton-Summerland Road, with risk of freezing rain this morning.

"Most areas will see snow. However, the warmer air aloft associated with the system will give the potential for freezing rain this morning."

Slippery conditions and freezing rain are anticipated on the Coquihalla Highway north of the summit to Kamloops, Highway 3 from Allison Pass to Princeton, Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit, in the Similkameen, Nicola, and Boundary Country.