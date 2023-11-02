Coquihalla, Highway 3 alerts lifted, weather statements remain for other areas

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 about four kilometres west of Revelstoke on Thursday at about 10:50 a.m. A special weather statement remains in effect for the stretch of highway from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass on Thursday morning.

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

Environment Canada has ended freezing rain warnings put in place for some Southern Interior highways, including the Coquihalla and Highway 3, while other weather statements remain in effect due to anticipated snowfall.

Freezing rain warnings put in place for a stretch of Highway 5 from the Coquihalla Summit to Kamloops, and for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, were lifted at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A freezing rain warning remains in place for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Environment Canada warned drivers to expect slippery conditions along the Highway 97C. This warning is expected to remain in place for the Pennask Summit until early Thursday afternoon.

“We are at the tail end of freezing precipitation as warm air continues to erode the existing cold air. Light precipitation may fall as freezing rain [or] drizzle only for the next few hours with minimal ice accretion expected,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

A special weather statement remains in effect for Highway 1 through the Revelstoke area, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Environment Canada said about five to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada has also continued a special weather statement in effect for the North Thompson, Shuswap, North Okanagan and parts of the Columbia region due to “widespread snowfall.”

“Be prepared for winter driving conditions,” the weather agency said.

A freezing rain warning remains in place for the Cariboo and Chilcotin regions, including a stretch of Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House.

UPDATE: 9:35 a.m.

Environment Canada has ended its freezing rain warning for the Central and South Okanagan.

Other alerts remain in effect across the Southern Interior.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

DriveBC reports the vehicle incident at Brenda Mine on Highway 97C has now been cleared.

UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.

DriveBC reports an eastbound closure at Brenda Mine on the Okanagan Connector has been reduced to just a lane closure, and another closure on Highway 97B at Salmon Arm has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

Highway closures are reported on the Okanagan Connector and Highway 97B as snowfall and freezing rain warnings continue across the Southern Interior.

DriveBC reports eastbound lanes closed on the Connector following a vehicle incident at Brenda Mine Road, 10 kilometres east of Pennask Summit.

A scene assessment is in progress. Traffic is detoured via Highway 5a to Highway 3 to Highway 97.

In the Shuswap, Highway 97B is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Gardiner Lake Frontage Road and Black Road in Salmon Arm.

No detour is available.

Meanwhile, an Environment Canada special weather statement continues for the Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and a snowfall warning has been issued for Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 centimetres is expected. There is also a risk of freezing rain near Paulson Summit.

"A warm front associated with a low pressure system is moving into the B.C. Interior today... Snow will change to rain this afternoon as warm air erodes the cold airmass. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment Canada says.

Freezing rain warnings remain in effect for the North, Central and South Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap, North Thompson, and West Columbia.

Snowfall of 5 to 10 cm expected on higher elevation highways in those areas including Highway 3A, Highway 33 and Princeton-Summerland Road, with risk of freezing rain this morning.

"Most areas will see snow. However, the warmer air aloft associated with the system will give the potential for freezing rain this morning."

Slippery conditions and freezing rain are anticipated on the Coquihalla Highway north of the summit to Kamloops, Highway 3 from Allison Pass to Princeton, Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit, in the Similkameen, Nicola, and Boundary Country.