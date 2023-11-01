'We were very close to losing our home,' Coquitlam man says after Halloween fireworks

Photo: . A pyrotechnic with a parachute landed on the roof of Wayne Atkinson's home on Poirier Street in Coquitlam on Oct. 31, 2023.

The skies over the Tri-Cities burst with colour and dazzle after little trick-and-treaters packed up last night, Oct. 31.

But the fireworks set off in and around the 800-block of Poirier Street in Coquitlam were not appreciated by a 25-year resident, who woke up this morning, Nov. 1, to find a pyrotechnic had parachuted onto his roof.

The device burned though Wayne Atkinson’s aluminum gutter, cedar siding and asphalt shingles while he and his wife were in the basement trying to calm their two multi-poo puppies last night.

Atkinson, who lives close to Parkland Elementary School, said he alerted police to the incident today; however, they said nothing could be done and advised the couple to contact their insurance agent.

“We were very close to losing our home,” Atkinson told the Tri-City News.

Atkinson pointed out that many B.C. municipalities have banned the use of fireworks — excluding certified fireworks technicians or special events — including:

Kelowna

Vancouver

City of North Vancouver

West Vancouver

Richmond

Delta

Surrey

Langley

Pitt Meadows

Coquitlam

This is likely the last Halloween fireworks will be readily available in Port Moody as an amendment to the city’s bylaws that will ban their sale is expected to come before council shortly.

In July, council’s governance and legislation committee unanimously approved a recommendation from Port Moody Fire Rescue to implement such a ban, as well as requirement for any displays to secure a permit.

PMFR deputy chief Kirk Heaven said fireworks are a nuisance that can have impacts on the environment and animals, can pose a risk to public safety and often result in litter on roads and properties as well as possible damage.

“Fireworks are unregulated and uncontrolled,” he said.

Currently, Port Moody and the District of North Vancouver are the only remaining communities in Metro Vancouver that allow the sale of fireworks.

— with files from Mario Bartel, Tri-City News