Police raid illicit psychedelic drug dispensaries across Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. Vancouver police raided three stores allegedly illegally selling drugs, including psilocybin (which is found in some species of mushrooms). The VPD reports substances were seized at stores in Marpole, Mount Pleasant, and Strathcona.

The VPD announced the execution of three search warrants on Nov. 1, 2023, at three stores spread out across the city where they believed "the illegal sale of illicit psychedelic drugs" was taking place. At each location, they collected a variety of substances they believed were controlled drugs.

“We have been clear that anyone who breaks the law by illegally trafficking controlled drugs and substances could be arrested and charged with a criminal offence,” says Sgt. Steve Addison in a press release. “This includes people who traffic drugs for profit from unlicensed and illegal retail businesses.”

The storefronts were on Granville Street in Marpole, West Broadway in Mount Pleasant, and East Hastings Street in Strathcona. The VPD did not announce any arrests at the same time.

"The warrants are part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and the VPD will consider recommending charges when the investigation concludes," states the VPD.

On X/Twitter, local drug policy advocate Dana Larsen claims the stores raided were the three Mushroom Dispensaries he's behind.

"Police raiding all our mushroom dispensaries right now! 651 East Hastings. 651 W Broadway. 8480 Granville," he wrote.

Larsen opened the first one in February. The "menu" at the dispensaries includes mushrooms, DMT, peyote, and coca leaf.

Recently the VPD also raided locations associated with the Drug Users Liberation Front (DULF) and arrested two people who were part of the group. Larsen in fact offered to match donations made to DULF after the arrests and raids.

With files from Elana Shepert