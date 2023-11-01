Flair Airlines announces increases to Vancouver service

Photo: Glen Korstrom, BIV. A Flair Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at YVR

On the heels of Flair Airlines this week launching a new daily-flight route between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Cancun until May, the airline has outlined other service increases from Vancouver, as well as a route no other airline has flown in 19 years.

Flair Airlines plans to increase service from YVR to Las Vegas, Puerto Vallarta and San Francisco this winter. It will then launch a new route between YVR and Guadalajara, Mexico, twice weekly starting May 31.

"Flair is going to be the first airline since 2004 to connect Vancouver and Guadalajara," the airline's CEO Stephen Jones said during a virtual press conference this morning.

Flair Airlines also plans to launch a new route between YVR and Phoenix this winter, according to its chief commercial officer Garth Lund.

Other planned increases to Flair service out of YVR in summer 2024 includes:



• flying daily to San Francisco;



• flying four times per week to Las Vegas; and



• flying twice weekly to Puerto Vallarta.

BIV asked Lund during the virtual press conference for more clarity about increased service on those routes, such as exactly when the increases will take effect and how frequently flights now operate. He said he the airline would respond with those details later today.

He said he believed that the Vancouver-to-Puerto Vallarta route would increase to nine times weekly this winter.

Jones, meanwhile, touted his airline's passenger growth and said that he believed that the driver is demand for ultra-low-cost fares.

Flair Airlines flew 2.3 million passengers this summer, Jones said. That is up 41 per cent from last summer.

Helping the airline achieve that growth has been that its planes have been about 90-per-cent full on average, Jones said.

Other airlines have also recdntly enjoyed higher load factors.

Air Canada's managing director for international sales planning Timothy Liu told BIV last week that his airlines' planes tend to be larger and more full than they were in 2019.

"I think you have both," he said. "Obviously, the planes are fuller than before. Depending on the destination, we're putting on some of the larger aircraft. So that could be the result."