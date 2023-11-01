Former B.C. premier John Horgan will be Canada's next ambassador to Germany

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that former B.C. Premier John Horgan has been appointed as Canada's next ambassador to Germany. Horgan speaks during a swearing in ceremony at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that former British Columbia premier John Horgan has been appointed as Canada's next ambassador to Germany.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office says Horgan has a proven track record of dedicated public service and will provide strategic advice to Trudeau in his new role.

Horgan, 64, was first elected to the legislative assembly in 2005 and was re-elected four consecutive times, twice as premier.

The statement says Canada and Germany face complex challenges, including food and energy insecurity, and will work to advance shared priorities.

Trudeau says Horgan is a passionate public servant and an experienced leader, and he's confident that he'll continue to serve Canada well to advance the two countries' common interests.

The Canadian Embassy in Germany is located in Berlin, and there are also consulates in Munich and Duesseldorf.