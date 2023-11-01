Victoria, Saanich hire firm to lead citizens' assembly on amalgamation

Photo: Glacier Media

Victoria and Saanich have taken another step toward the creation of a citizens’ assembly on amalgamation, hiring a consultant to lead the process.

The two municipalities have hired MASS LBP, a Toronto-based firm that has led more than 40 citizens’ assemblies and reference panels across Canada in the last 15 years.

“I’m happy to see this process finally getting underway,” said Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock. “I think it’s one where it’s going to allow us to respond to the desire to identify those opportunities for better service, where we can look at efficiencies we may be able to create.”

Plans for the assembly, whose mandate is to explore amalgamating Victoria and Saanich, were delayed by the pandemic, but got started again this year.

MASS LBP, which will guide the process, will initiate a civic lottery to randomly select the 48 members of the assembly — 27 from Saanich and 21 from Victoria.

The 48 members are expected to reflect the population of the two municipalities, with an equal proportion of men and women and proportionate numbers of renters and homeowners, urban and rural residents, and ­members of First Nations.

In 2018, voters in both ­municipalities agreed to explore the costs and pros and cons of amalgamating Victoria and Saanich.

Last spring, Victoria, Saanich and the province agreed to split the $750,000 cost of the citizens’ assembly.

The assembly’s recommendations will not be binding for the councils, and could include ­anything from the status quo to full amalgamation, or harmonizing services such as police and fire.

Murdock said if the recommendations include full amalgamation, council will put the idea to voters in a referendum.

“But I think it’s also an opportunity for us to look at the duplication of services and whether or not there are opportunities for us to be better, more efficient service providers, whether that’s looking at our fire department, police, parks, transportation or recreation.

“This is an opportunity for us to identify better ways of providing service and reducing unnecessary duplication.”

Both councils have committed to putting the recommendations from the citizen’ assembly to voters in a referendum.

“So it won’t be council making the decision, it will be residents in Saanich and Victoria,” said Murdock.