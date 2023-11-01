Medication mix-up resolved, not in Halloween candy

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.

A Halloween candy scare has been resolved in Colwood, B.C.

RCMP in the community west of Victoria had issued a news release asking parents into check their children's trick-or-treat candy.

The Mounties made the request after a person called to say they may have mistakenly handed out their medication for Parkinson's disease.

The caller reported at least four small packs of medication were missing.

But West Shore RCMP now say the person reached out again to say the medication had been found elsewhere in the home.

ORIGINAL 9:22 a.m.

Police in a community west of Victoria are urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy carefully for medication that might have been mistakenly handed out to trick-or-treaters.

West Shore RCMP say they received a call from a senior living in Colwood, near the intersection of Bette Drive and Charlotte Drive.

The caller said at least four small packs of medication used to treat Parkinson's disease were missing.

Police say the caller reported the pills, in yellow plastic snap-top containers, had been sitting near the candy bowl earlier in the evening.

The RCMP statement says if any of the containers are spotted, they should be given to police or disposed of at any local pharmacy.

If parents suspect their child has consumed any of the small, oval white pills that were in the containers, police say the youngster should receive medical attention right away.