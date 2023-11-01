Province says don't travel as freezing rain warnings extend across Southern Interior

Photo: DriveBC Conditions at Rogers Pass as of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The province is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel as freezing rain warnings remain in place across the Southern Interior.

"Drivers are advised that winter conditions are expected in the Southern Interior as a Pacific storm brings snow and possible freezing rain, starting today," the provincial government said in an email.

Travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions and be prepared for highway closures on short notice, the province says.

"Should freezing rain develop as forecast, highway travel is not advised unless necessary.

"People who choose to travel should make sure their vehicle is fuelled up or charged and equipped with winter tires with adequate tread. Remember to carry extra water, food and medications."

Commercial vehicles over 5,500 kilograms must carry chains and anticipate that mandatory chain-ups will be in effect.

"Maintenance contractors will be working 24/7 throughout the storm cycle and will adjust operations as the system warms from snow to freezing rain," the province says.

"However, challenging winter driving conditions are expected to persist even with ongoing plowing, sanding and salting. Drivers are asked to provide space for maintenance vehicles and refrain from passing plows and other equipment until it is safe."

Conditions are expected to continue into Thursday morning, and a transition to rain showers is likely by tomorrow afternoon.

Photo: Environment Canada

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

Freezing rain warnings have been extended across a swath of southern B.C.

Environment Canada has continued a special weather statement for the Trans-Canada Highway, Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3, as well as the North, Central and South Okanagan, Shuswap, North Thompson, Boundary, and West Columbia.

Freezing rain is expected tonight and Thursday morning, causing slippery and icy roads and possible power outages.

Highway 3A, Highway 33 and Princeton-Summerland Road may also be affected.

"A low pressure system will move into the Southern Interior tonight. Warm air aloft will accompany the system and freezing rain is expected to develop ... particularly over higher elevations and highway passes," the national forecaster says.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

Impacted areas may include:

Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt

Coquihalla Highway - Merritt to Kamloops

Okanagan Connector - Merritt to Kelowna

Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) north of the summit to Kamloops

Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C)

South Thompson

100 Mile House

Similkameen (particularly north and east of Princeton)

Nicola Valley

Boundary Country

Freezing rain will end or change to rain Thursday morning as the cold air erodes.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Utility outages may occur."

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.