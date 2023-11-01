Freezing rain warnings extended across Southern Interior highways

Photo: Environment Canada

Freezing rain warnings have been extended across a swath of southern B.C.

Environment Canada has continued a special weather statement for the Trans-Canada Highway, Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3, as well as the North, Central and South Okanagan, Shuswap, North Thompson, Boundary, and West Columbia.

Freezing rain is expected tonight and Thursday morning, causing slippery and icy roads and possible power outages.

Highway 3A, Highway 33 and Princeton-Summerland Road may also be affected.

"A low pressure system will move into the Southern Interior tonight. Warm air aloft will accompany the system and freezing rain is expected to develop ... particularly over higher elevations and highway passes," the national forecaster says.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

Impacted areas may include:

Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt

Coquihalla Highway - Merritt to Kamloops

Okanagan Connector - Merritt to Kelowna

Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) north of the summit to Kamloops

Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C)

South Thompson

100 Mile House

Similkameen (particularly north and east of Princeton)

Nicola Valley

Boundary Country

Freezing rain will end or change to rain Thursday morning as the cold air erodes.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Utility outages may occur."

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.