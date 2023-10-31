Two men shot at outside Vancouver nightclub over Halloween weekend

Photo: The Canadian Press

Two men were shot outside of a Vancouver nightclub early Sunday (Oct. 29) morning, according to police.

Vancouver police officers responded to reports of gunfire outside of Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver, located under the Arthur Laing Bridge on Marine Drive, at around 1:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm and a second person who had been shot at but was not injured.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) investigators believe the men were standing outside of the nightclub when a suspect walked up and fired multiple shots, then fled in a vehicle.

A vehicle was later found on fire near Connaught Drive and East 36th Avenue but investigators haven't confirmed if it is connected to the shooting.

“When people head out for a good time in Vancouver they shouldn’t have to worry about being caught in the crossfire of gang violence,” says Sgt. Steve Addison. “We are concerned to see this level of violence at a place where people should be safe."

The shooting comes six months after the arrest of a 25-year-old man who was charged with second-degree murder of Naseb Fazil, who was stabbed outside the Gallery nightclub following a fight in May last year. His murder was not gang-related, says the VPD.

In September this year, VPD officers intervened and prevented a possible shooting after stopping a stolen vehicle outside of the Gallery and locating two loaded firearms inside the car. Fahim Speede, Terrell Lewis, and a 17-year-old who can't be named because of their age have since been charged with firearms offences.

The investigation into Sunday's shooting is still ongoing and arrests have not yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.