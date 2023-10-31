Freezing rain expected on many B.C. Interior mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 3 near Similkameen Falls, about 6 kms east of Eastgate, looking east.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for many of B.C.'s highway mountain passes.

Freezing rain and snow are forecasted to start overnight Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

"Freezing rain causing slippery and icy surface conditions (with) possible power outages," says the notice.

The special weather statement covers the South Thompson, 100 Mile House, Nicola, Similkameen and Boundary regions, plus the Coquihalla Highway—Merritt to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector—Merritt to Kelowna, and Highway 3 —Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

"A low-pressure system will move onto the B.C. coast Thursday. Warm air aloft will accompany the system and freezing rain is expected to develop over the Southwest Interior, particularly over higher elevations and highway passes," says Environment Canada.

Widespread snowfall between 5 and 10 cm is expected on the Trans Canada Highway on Thursday, with a risk of freezing rain for the Cariboo, Chilcotin, Salmon Arm and northern Okanagan Valley.

Drivers are advised to prepare for winter driving conditions. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly. Travellers are advised to check DriveBC for the latest travel conditions.