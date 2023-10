Photo: Glacier Media

The body of an adult man was discovered Friday in Kin Park in Dawson Creek.

“There did not appear to be anything suspicious in the adult man's death,” wrote Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations for North District RCMP.

The B.C. Coroners Service is looking further into the death, she added.

Residents in Dawson Creek expressed concern online after the posting of a photo of an RCMP member in Kin Park.