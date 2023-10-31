Stop-work order issued after rocks dumped over Boundary Bay seawall

Photo: Peter Scurr

The City of Delta recently issued a stop work order on a new single-detached house under construction at 126 Centennial Parkway after a large pile of rocks and boulders was deposited over the fronting seawall.

Nearby residents recently raised the alarm about the rocks being dumped onto the beach as a previous house on the site was being demolished.

According to Delta’s planning department, the city issued a permit to construct the new house this September. In conjunction with the building permit, an additional permit was issued for repair works to the existing seawall, which was limited to manual repairs of cracks in the seawall and, if needed, access through the beach by foot.

No modifications to the foreshore were permitted without the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) approval, but in October, the city received a complaint about rocks deposited on the property's beachside.

The city then posted a stop-work order for works contravening the building permit.

The planning department notes the city is currently working with the DFO to receive approvals for the rock material to be removed from the federal seaside land.

The stop work order remains posted, with no further works permitted to proceed other than removing the rocks from the beach under DFO approval once that is received.

BC Assessment has the address, which had a house built in 1979 on a 9,000-square-foot lot, having an assessed value of $3,392 million, as of July 1, 2022. The land was assessed at $2,919,000.