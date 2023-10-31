Former care aide charged with assaulting West Van senior arrested again

Photo: Glacier Media

A former care aide accused of assaulting a West Vancouver senior is facing more charges after a second incident in Langley.

According to the West Vancouver Police Department, Rubina Walji, a 51-year-old Surrey woman, was first arrested in August of 2022 after she became intoxicated in the apartment of an 81-year-old West Vancouver woman she’d been hired to care for. Police allege Walji refused to leave the apartment and assaulted the senior. She was later charged by the Crown with assault and being in a dwelling-house without lawful excuse.

Included in the judge’s bail conditions for Walji was an order prohibiting her from working as a caregiver. But, according to an Oct. 30 release from West Vancouver police, Walji was arrested again on Oct. 5 by Langley RCMP after she became intoxicated in the home of a 77-year-old woman in her care and refused to leave.

As a result, she is now charged with breaching her release order and a fresh count of being in a dwelling-house without lawful excuse.

The original charges against Walji have not been proven in court and she is scheduled for a three-day trial in North Vancouver in April of 2024. The new charges, which have also not been proven in court, will be heard in Surrey Provincial Court where Walji is due on Nov. 14.

West Vancouver police Sgt. Mark McLean said the case is a grim reminder for families hiring caregivers to be extra cautious, noting his frustration in seeing the accused continue to work with this vulnerable group.

West Vancouver Police recommend that, if you are hiring someone to work with an elderly relative, or a child, to ask the prospective care aide for a Police Information Check with a Vulnerable Sector Check, which can be arranged at westvanpolice.ca.