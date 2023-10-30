Small plane crashes in Surrey, B.C., injuring pilot

Photo: The Canadian Press A firefighter stands near a small plane that crashed injuring the lone person on board in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. RCMP say they responded to reports of the crash Monday afternoon near Crescent Beach in south Surrey. Police say emergency responders found the pilot of the aircraft suffering from minor injuries, and that person was taken to hospital for treatment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Curtis Kreklau

A small plane has crashed in Surrey, B.C, injuring the lone person on board.

RCMP say they responded to reports of the crash Monday afternoon near Crescent Beach in south Surrey.

Police say emergency responders found the pilot of the aircraft suffering from minor injuries, and that person was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the pilot is thought to be the only person on the aircraft, while there were no other reports of damage or injuries on the ground.

Police say more details of the incident will be made available as the investigation continues.

A statement from the Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a team to Surrey to investigate the crash involving a privately registered Cessna C185 aircraft.

This is the second downing of a small plane in the Lower Mainland in the last month, after a crash on Oct. 6 in Chilliwack where three people were killed.