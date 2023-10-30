Eby says B.C. deserves heating bill relief too, after federal tax on fuel oil paused

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby, left to right, Cynthia Callison, BC Parks Foundation vice-chair; NDP parliamentary secretary Aman Singh; Water, Land and Resource Stewardship minister Nathan Cullen and Environment Minister George Heyman make an announcement at Beacon Hill Park, in Victoria, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. British Columbia Premier David Eby says it's unfair that Atlantic Canada is being targeted for federal relief on heating bills that won't apply to B.C., after Ottawa announced a three-year pause on carbon pricing for home fuel oil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

British Columbia Premier David Eby says it's unfair that Atlantic Canada is being targeted for federal relief on heating bills that won't apply to B.C., after Ottawa announced a three-year pause on carbon pricing for home fuel oil.

The pause announced last week applies to the 10 provinces and territories where the federal fuel charge applies, although fuel oil usage is more prevalent in Atlantic Canada.

British Columbia, Quebec and the Northwest Territories are excluded because they collect their own fuel tax.

Eby, who is facing calls from Opposition politicians to cut the province's carbon taxes, says people in Atlantic Canada are struggling to make ends meet, but so are residents of B.C.

He told an unrelated news conference in Victoria on Monday that a proposed heat-pump rebate that is being piloted in Atlantic Canada should also be made available in B.C.

B.C. introduced its own carbon tax in 2008, which now amounts to almost 17 cents per litre on light fuel, including home heating oil.