One injured in small plane crash in Surrey

Photo: Marguerite O Connor/The White Rock/South Surrey Community Group/Facebook. The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Surrey, B.C. received only minor injuries.

One person has been sent to hospital after a small plane crashed in Surrey on Monday afternoon.

Police received reports of the incident around 2:30 p.m., after witnesses saw a plane crash near Blackie Spit at the northern end of Crescent Beach.

"The preliminary investigation indicates there was only one person on board, the pilot," states Surrey RCMP in a press release. "The pilot has sustained minor injuries and has been transported to hospital."

One witness says the pilot was out of the plane, sitting and receiving care shortly after the crash.

Police state no other people or damage has been reported aside from the crashed plane and injured pilot.

This is the second plane crash in the region this month, after an incident in Chilliwack killed three.