Volunteers building bunkhouse at Moccasin Flats homeless camp in Prince George

Photo: Glacier Media

Brad Gustafson has been working to create tiny home structures and a bunkhouse for unhoused people at the Moccasin Flats encampment.

He’s a carpenter and a tradesman and has gotten to know the residents of Moccasin Flats through a man he helped get off the streets.

“Believe it or not, I ran into a guy on the street, and he was in a bad way. He was coming down off drugs and trying to get off drugs and he was in a wheelchair and needed a bunch of help to get cleaned up,” said Gustafson.

He said he invited the man to come and live with him for two months before he finally went to a rehab centre.

“But in that two-month period, he introduced me to all of these guys, because he had a heart to reach out to them.”

Gustafson said within that process he realized he needed to step in and help with shelters.

“I began to devise designs, and strategize ways and options and how to do that,” he said adding that he began building 4ft by 8ft boxes but since have moved away from that onto more larger and comfortable structures.

Gustafson and volunteers are currently building a bunkhouse that will have insulation, bunkbeds and a sitting area that will serve as another warm place people can be in the winter.

He said if people can’t or don’t want to go to the hospital or don’t fit the criteria for the sobering centre, this could be an alternative place for them to go.

“This would be a nice place to take people for emergency sleeping, get them off the street and so we're insulating it for that purpose.”

He said he has high hopes that the building will be very helpful but as the cold has already kicked in they are scrambling to get it finished.

Gustafson also said there’s a need for people to get over the stigma toward less fortunate people and to start engaging in problem solving rather than sitting back and judging others.

“The more you get to know them the more you realize they are just people,” he said. “They’re just people and so I’ve gotten to love them and they’ve gotten to love me a little bit in return and I feel we have established a connection with trust and that only comes from spending time here.”

Phillip Fredriksson, who also spends his time volunteering at Moccasin Flats, is working with Gustafson to organize a GoFundMe to get donations for the project to build both the bunkhouse and tiny home structures.

He said they have a request list of 55 people who would like a tiny home.

He said they have received donations of building materials from private businesses and community members.

“I'm trying to keep this very transparent,” said Fredriksson, adding that he’s posting receipts of donations and supplies purchased on the Facebook group Together We Stand to keep a tally of how much is being spent and updates on the project.

Those who wish to support the project financially can find the GoFundMe link online.