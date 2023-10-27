61-storey tower, restaurant and hotel proposed in Burnaby

Photo: . The current site at 2211 and 2271 Rosser St. By Google Maps

Another highrise tower with more than 540 new homes is proposed for Burnaby’s Brentwood Town Centre.

Amacon Construction Ltd. submitted a development proposal for a 61-storey tower at 2211 and 2271 Rosser Ave., in conjunction with a rental project at 5166 Halifax St.

The Rosser development also plans a 172-room hotel, restaurant and commercial units along Dawson Street.

The project includes 442 market strata condos, 27 market rentals, 42 non-market rentals rented at 20 per cent below Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s median rent, and 30 non-market units rented at the CMHC median.

A staff report says the hotel will complement the development by providing a “unique offering” and add to “the overall vibrancy of the high street.”

Currently on the site are older industrial units and a residential sales centre.

The current site at 2211 and 2271 Rosser St. By Google Maps

Building amenities include a gym, lounge space, meeting rooms and indoor workspace.

Hotel guests would have access to meeting rooms, a gym and outdoor deck with a pool. The hotel restaurant would include an outdoor patio.

The report notes the development was designed to allow for a potential future landscape-covered deck to be built over the adjacent railway.

The development would include more than 600 vehicle parking stalls and more than 1,500 bike parking spaces.

The proposed Rosser development includes an abutting city-owned lane, which is identified for closure under the Brentwood Town Centre plan. The city will bring forward a separate report on the value of the land sale for council consideration at a later date. The land sale is a prerequisite for the Rosser development to proceed.

Developer proposes 6-storey rental buildings in Brentwood

Burnaby city council previously allowed the developer Amacon to transfer some of the market density from its development on Halifax Street to Rosser Avenue, “to support the viability of the Halifax site,” which cannot have a building taller than six storeys.

Amacon is proposing two six-storey rental buildings on the Halifax site, which will mean demolishing an “ageing” rental building with 87 units and building non-market and market rental units.

The tenants displaced at Halifax would be able to temporarily relocate to the Rosser site “on an interim basis” until the Halifax buildings are ready to be occupied.

The developer plans to build a total of 257 rental units, made up of 126 market rental units, 87 units to replace the ones demolished (rented at the previous rate) and 44 units rented at CMHC market median rates.

The amenities would include a multi-purpose room and lounge for the non-market rental, yoga and fitness facilities, an outdoor lounge and barbecue area and urban agriculture space for the market rental building. The development also plans a landscaped area with artificial lawn areas with bocce ball facilities, an exterior fitness space, outdoor games flex-space and children’s play area with a playground.