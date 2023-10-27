Saanich landlord faces two charges after shotgun pulled on tenant

Photo: Times Colonist Saanich police were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. to respond to an altercation between a landlord and a tenant, said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

A Saanich landlord who allegedly pulled a shotgun on his tenant was arrested Thursday night in an incident that closed several streets near the 2700-block of Richmond Road while police worked to subdue the man.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and a canine team also responded, he said.

The landlord surrendered after about three hours, Kowalewich said.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man remains in custody and was expected to appear in provincial court Friday, Kowalewich said.

Roads surrounding the 2700-block of Richmond Road were closed for about three hours during the incident.

Neighbours reported being told to stay in their homes and away from windows Thursday evening.