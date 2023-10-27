Escort charged with drugging, stealing from Burnaby client faces Alberta charges

Photo: Instragram. Jessica Kane pictured in an Instagram photo

A Lower Mainland escort charged with drugging and robbing clients in Burnaby, Vancouver, Surrey and Langley is now accused of committing similar crimes in Alberta while out on bail.

Jessica Kane, 31, has been charged with robbery, overcoming resistance by administering a drug, and four counts of breaching a release order in relation to incidents in Calgary in October 2022, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) announced Friday.

A Calgary man reported being drugged and robbed by a woman he met on a sex-trade website in October, according to the ALERT news release, and Kane was charged after a year-long investigation.

ALERT said its investigation revealed Kane was suspected of working in the Calgary area between October and December 2022, while on bail on the Lower Mainland charges.

Investigators believe there may have been other victims in Alberta, according to the release.

ALERT said Kane would likely have used one of her aliases, which may have included: Claudia, Maria, Kara, Kimmy, Bambi, Ava, Lexa, Hazel, Honey, Mia, Becca, Angel, Heidi, Meghan, Natalie and Alexis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or their local police.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Kane was banned from sex work when she was released on bail in October 2022 on the Lower Mainland charges.

Her bail was revoked in April, and she is currently in custody.

Her next court appearance in B.C. is scheduled for Nov. 2.