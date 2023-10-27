Parks Canada says whirling disease could decimate fish, respect B.C. closures

Photo: The Canadian Press Yoho National Park signage is shown in this handout image. Parks Canada officials say they're closely watching lakes and rivers in Kootenay and Yoho national parks for a parasite that could "decimate" as much as 90 per cent of young trout and salmon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada

Parks Canada officials say they're closely watching lakes and rivers in Kootenay and Yoho national parks for a parasite that could "decimate" as much as 90 per cent of young trout and salmon.

The first suspected case of the disease in British Columbia was found in September in Emerald Lake, in Yoho National Park, prompting the closure of the lake and other nearby waterways.

Francois Masse, Parks Canada’s field unit superintendent for Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay national parks, says they later found “additional suspected cases” of the disease in the Kicking Horse River, Wapta Lake, Finn Creek, and Monarch Creek.

Parks Canada has closed all waterbodies in Yoho and Kootenay national parks until the end of March next year.

Masse says it's too early to say what other measures they might take to stop the spread, but the public is asked to respect all closures.

Whirling disease doesn't pose a risk to humans, but can be deadly for trout, salmon and whitefish, causing spinal deformities and fish to swim in erratic circles.

Here are some facts about the disease:

— Species susceptible to the disease include cutthroat, rainbow, bull, brown and brook trout, coho, sockeye, chinook and Atlantic salmon and the mountain whitefish.

— The disease is especially deadly for young finfish, with the overall death rate of fry and fingerlings reaching up to 90 per cent.

— Affected fish may whirl in their swimming patterns, they have skeletal deformities and their tail may appear dark.

— It was first found in Alberta waterbodies,and Parks Canada officials say the mostly likely cause of the spread to B.C. was through humans.

— It is caused by a microscopic parasite spread through contact with a fish and a freshwater worm.

— People can spread whirling disease by moving infected live or dead fish, infected worms, contaminated equipment or water.

— It does not pose a risk to human health.

— There is no treatment for whirling disease.