Explosions light up sky after truck hauling fireworks crashes on Highway 1

Drivers on Highway 1 near Hope were given a spectacular show on Thursday night after a vehicle hauling fireworks caught fire and caused the sky to light up.

“It was sensory overload,” said Kendra Bergen, who was driving her 17-year-old son home to Chilliwack following a hockey game in Hope.

“It was almost overwhelming how many bangs and pops and cracks you were hearing simultaneously, and then the colour.”

Bergen’s son filmed the scene on his cellphone.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 1 near Hunter Creek Road for a report of a crash. Mounties said a pickup truck was hauling a trailer containing “a large quantity” of fireworks when it was struck from behind by a transport truck.

She said it happened just before 10 p.m. near the Hope Scales on Laidlaw Road.

“I’ve never seen fireworks like that,” Bergen told Castanet.

“All of the sudden, we came around the corner and the sky just lit up. It was so insanely huge.”

One driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. The pickup truck was completely destroyed by the blaze.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

