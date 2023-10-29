BC SPCA offers tips on keeping family pets safe this Halloween

Halloween is a time of dressing up, merriment and tomfoolery. And while it may be fun for humans, it can be terrifying for furry family members.

From loud fireworks to strange-looking people constantly ringing the doorbell, the evening can cause serious stress for pets.

The BC SPCA has tips on how to help calm those critters – and their first piece of advice is to keep all pets inside, especially cats.

Give pets a quiet room where they can take a break from the parade of trick or treaters. Pets can have fun playing with Halloween-themed catnip or chew toys away from all the unfamiliar sights and smells. Prepare pets ahead of time by getting them used to the sound of the doorbell ringing and giving them a treat.

To avoid having the doorbell ring at all, leave a bowl of treats near the door where trick or treaters can help themselves.

Pet owners are advised to make sure their pet has updated identification, as opening the door for trick or treaters increases the chance a pet may run outside.

Ensure your pet has at least two forms of identification in case they go missing. Pets should have a collar with tags, ear tattoo, and a microchip registered with the BC Pet Registry.

Check to make sure your address and phone number attached to the pet’s microchip in the registry is up to date.

Candy may be fine for humans, but it can be harmful to pets, which can choke on hard candies. Chocolate is toxic to dogs and cats and should be stored in a spot where a pet won’t be tempted to chow down.

Pets can still enjoy treats made especially for them on Halloween, however. Check out local pet supply stores or dog bakeries for Halloween-themed treats.

It is also advised not to put your pet in a costume unless they're used to it. Nature already made them cute, and human help isn't needed.

Wearing a costume inhibits the animal’s ability to move and communicate through body language such as tail wagging or positioning their ears. Costumes can cause pets to overheat as well.