New online hub launches for outdoor adventurers in B.C.

Photo: BCSARA

BC Adventure Smart and the BC Search and Rescue Association have teamed up to launch a new online hub.

"The idea is to help outdoor enthusiasts have easy access and really convenient, reliable information to plan their adventures," says Sandra Riches the executive director for BC Adventure Smart.

The new hub provides one-stop shopping to help all levels of outdoor enthusiasts plan their next adventure.

Riches says more than 450 outdoor recreation organizations are listed on the site.

"It allows you to get a snapshot of what they offer, what they can help you with, in your outdoor recreation adventures. If you want to learn more, it gives you access to click over to their platforms."

BCSARA and BC Adventure are hoping the information will increase awareness and help reduce the number and severity of search and rescue calls.

Listings on the site are free and any organization with relevance to B.C. outdoor recreation can request a listing.

"If they're heading out for a snowshoe this winter, people are doing the research and we're encouraging them to do their research. This is a great spot to visit. If you're new to the outdoors, and you're unaware, this is an awesome planning tool. It's also a chance just to discover new possibilities," says Riches.

The hub is available to everyone, no matter their skill level, "if you're aware and have experience out there, you could still visit the hub and gain access to a wealth of information," Riches says.