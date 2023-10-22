Environment Canada warns of snow on some mountain passes Monday

Photo: File photo

Winter is coming.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning, warning of periods of snow in the forecast for several high-elevation highways in B.C.'s southern Interior.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow could fall on the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon.

Snow is also forecast to fall in Revelstoke, Golden, Tsar Creek, and the East Kootenay North region, including Invermere.

“A slow-moving arctic front will bring the first snow of the season to the Columbia and Kootenay region,” Environment Canada states.

“In Revelstoke, Golden, and Tsar Creek showers will be mixed with flurries on Monday and transition to periods of snow Monday night. For Rogers Pass and Yoho Park - Kootenay Park, periods of snow will begin on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday."

In the Thompson-Okanagan, temperatures are expected to plummet next week, and snow is not entirely out of the question. With an expected overnight low of 1 C in both Kelowna and Kamloops, Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain or snow.

In B.C., highway winter tire requirements went into effect Oct. 1.