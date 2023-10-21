Fundraiser launched for young boy killed while cycling to school in Pitt Meadows

Photo: GoFundMe. Chace Nicol, 12.

A 12-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a recycling truck driver while he was cycling to school has been identified as Chace Nicol.

Police, paramedics and fighters responded to the crash on Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. in the residential area of 116A Avenue and 196B Street in Pitt Meadows. Police say he was biking to school when the incident happened.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by a close family friend to cover funeral costs and "help the family with unexpected expenses during this time."

As of Saturday afternoon, more than $68,000 had been raised.

Cheryl Schwarz, deputy superintendent and safe and caring schools lead at Pitt Meadows School District No. 42, confirmed that the child was a Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District student.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time," Schwarz said Wednesday.

Staff are focusing on ensuring that counselling supports are available to any students, staff, and school communities who may be impacted by this news.

The cause of the crash is still not clear and Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is investigating.



Insp. Martin Guay called the child's death a "tragic and devastating loss for our community."

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families of everyone involved,” said Guay.

The driver of the recycling truck stayed at the scene and police do not believe impairment was a factor.

Police are now asking the public for dash camera footage or surveillance video from the area. Police can be reached at 604-463-6251.

Witnesses who have been impacted by the tragedy are asked to contact victim services at 604-467-7650.