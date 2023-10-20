American fugitive wanted for rape, attempted kidnapping, and aggravated assault arrested in Creston by RCMP

Photo: RCMP

Creston RCMP arrested an American fugitive wanted in the United States for multiple charges on Friday.

Police have been searching for Cole Levine, who was wanted for rape, attempted kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Levine was a top priority fugitive in the United States.

RCMP officers were alerted that Levine was in the Creston Valley and immediately responded to the 1600 Block of Northwest Boulevard.

According to police, they located Levine immediately, advising him he was under arrest. He surrendered to Creston officers without incident and is being held in custody with the Creston RCMP.

"This was another outstanding response and performance by Creston Detachment’s frontline team. I am proud of my officers for their excellent work on this file and arresting such a dangerous individual," Detachment Commander Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said in a press release.

Creston RCMP are now liaising with Canada Border Services and the United States authorities to return Levine back to the United States.