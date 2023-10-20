Knife-wielding man arrested at Bridgeport Canada Line station

Photo: TikTok video screenshot A knife-wielding man was arrested at Bridgeport Station on Thursday afternoon in a video posted by TikTok user whatishnindoing.

A man was arrested after “waving a knife around” aboard the Canada Line during the Thursday evening rush hour.

A viral TikTok video posted on Oct. 19 by user whatishnindoing shows at least three police officers surrounding a man lying face down on the ground.

One officer can be seen holding a taser and approaching the man. He then restrained the man by twisting his arm and kneeling on the arm.

Another officer standing by the train door held an Arwen gun, which fires rubber bullets instead of traditional rounds and is considered a less lethal force option by Transit Police.

The man was handcuffed and escorted off the train.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police spokesperson Const. Amanda Steed confirmed police received reports of the man just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.

“Officers intercepted the train at Bridgeport Station and located the man where he was arrested without incident,” she said.

Steed added there were no reports of injuries, and police do not believe at this time that direct threats were made to other passengers.

