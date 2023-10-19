224056
Man charged with arson in Victoria faces more charges in Nanaimo

More arson charges laid

Jeff Bell / Times Colonist - | Story: 452839

A man charged with four counts of arson in connection with fires at car lots and loading areas in Victoria and Saanich now faces two more charges in Nanaimo fires — including a WalMart blaze that caused $2 million in damage.

Edward Singh was arrested and charged in late August after a lengthy investigation by major-crime detectives into four incidents, including two vehicle fires on Government Street that caused extensive damage.

After Victoria and Nanaimo officers joined forces, Singh was charged in connection with two cases of arson in Nanaimo, including a vehicle fire at a car lot and the fire set inside the diaper aisle of the Woodgrove Centre WalMart, which resulted in the store being evacuated and closed for several days.

“There was extensive smoke damage,” said Nanaimo RCMP Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien. “It was really significant.”

Singh, who remains in custody, was arrested in August in connection with three fires on Government Street in June and July, and an August fire in Saanich.

There were no injuries in any of the fires.

One of them was on June 23 at a Government Street car-rental business and was extinguished by a passing officer.

On June 12, a new Mercedes vehicle at Three Point Motors was set on fire, with the flames spreading to two other new vehicles.

That was followed on the same day by a fire at a Government Street loading dock.

The final incident was on Aug. 16, when items in a loading zone on Tolmie Avenue in Saanich were damaged by fire.

