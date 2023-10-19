Passerby smashes car window to steal $5,000 left on passenger seat in Oak Bay

Photo: . The suspect was described as wearing a Tilly-style brimmed hat and camouflage cargo pants, and carrying a backpack.

A quick stop at an Oak Bay Avenue business proved costly for a man who had left close to $5,000 in cash in plain view on the front passenger seat of his rental car.

While he was inside, someone smashed a window on the Hyundai Sonata and grabbed the money.

Oak Bay police responded around 11:10 a.m. after being called about the Oct. 10 theft in the 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue, in the middle of Oak Bay Village.

Officers made a thorough search of the area but no one was found.

The suspect was described as wearing a Tilly-style brimmed hat and camouflage cargo pants, and carrying a backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. Call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 with any information.