Highway 3 closed near Paulson Summit due to vehicle fire

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Castlegar.

DriveBC reports the route is closed due to a vehicle fire about 30 km west of Castlegar, near the Paulson cross country recreation site.

Emergency vehicles are on scene.


