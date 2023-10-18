Fatal overdose in Nanaimo now believed to be homicide, say police

Photo: . Wendy Head died March 7 at a residence in the 2300-block of Autumnwood Drive. VIA NANAIMO RCMP

The Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating the fatal overdose of 52-year-old woman, which is now considered a homicide.

Wendy Head died March 7 at a residence in the 2300-block of Autumnwood Drive.

Information has subsequently emerged about the circumstances surrounding her death, police said.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien said investigators “are convinced that there are individuals on Vancouver Island who may have information on this homicide that can further the investigation.”

Head’s obituary said she was born in Ladysmith and had a son and a daughter, and was known as Aunty Minnie by her nieces and nephews.

“Wendy would light up any room that she walked into and was truly loved by many,” the obituary said. “When Wendy loved someone, she loved them with all her heart — it was a love that we will never forget.”

Call the police tip line at 250-755-3257 with any information.