'Devastating loss': Girl, 12, killed while cycling to B.C. school

Photo: Cornelia Naylor. File image

A 12-year-old girl was killed while cycling to school Wednesday morning after being struck by a recycling truck, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.



Police responded to the incident on the corner of 116A Avenue and 196B Street in south Pitt Meadows at 8:30 a.m.

Paramedics and firefighters performed life-saving measures on the child; however, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Insp. Martin Guay called the child's death a "tragic and devastating loss for our community."

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families of everyone involved,” said Guay.

The investigation is active and ongoing and police do not believe, at this time, that impairment is a contributing factor.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner said the driver of the recycling truck is cooperating and remained at the scene.

Cheryl Schwarz, deputy superintendent and safe and caring schools lead at Pitt Meadows School District No. 42, confirms to Glacier Media that the child was a Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District student.



"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time," says Schwarz.



Staff are focusing on ensuring that counselling supports are available to any students, staff, and school communities who may be impacted by this news.



"For privacy reasons, we are not able to share any further information," says Schwarz.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit and the Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Service also appeared at the scene of the collision. The incident took place in a residential area.

Heavy rain fell over the area on Wednesday morning as Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings, calling for 40 to 80 millimetres of rain in Maple Ridge.

Police are now asking the public for dash camera footage or surveillance video from the area. Police can be reached at 604-463-6251.

Witnesses who have been impacted by the tragedy are asked to contact victim services at 604-467-7650.