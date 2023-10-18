B.C. investing cash and changing pay structure in hopes of attracting doctors to serially short-staffed Interior emergency rooms

Photo: Contributed The South Okanagan General Hospital emergency room in Oliver is a repeated victim of short-staffing.

The provincial government has announced an ongoing $7.5 million influx in funding and a change in payment structure to help ensure patients in Merritt, Oliver, Salmon Arm and surrounding communities have stable, consistent access to emergency room services at local hospitals.



"B.C., like all jurisdictions in Canada, is facing recruitment and retention challenges that were exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing toxic-drug crisis and the rising number of patients with complex health-care needs, and we know that these challenges are more prominent in rural and remote communities," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, in a press release Wednesday.

"That is why we are taking immediate actions to bolster the recruitment of more physicians for our patients and their care teams."



The provincial commitment was approved on Oct. 10, 2023, for the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt, and the Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm. The commitment was approved on Sept. 29, 2023, for the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.

Interior Health is now reportedly working with local physicians on the three service contracts for emergency services at these hospitals. Each have been plagued with escalating intermittent emergency room closures in recent months due to short-staffing.



"We're pleased to be moving forward with new compensation models for physicians in our rural communities," said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health.

"This is another step forward to stabilizing health services for rural residents as it will support our recruitment efforts going forward."



The hope is that the new contracts will help recruit more physicians in rural communities, as they will compensate them for their time spent at the hospital caring for patients with complex and time-intensive needs.

This is a notable change from the fee-for-service payment model under which physicians are paid based primarily on the number of patients they see in a day.



"These significant investments will help stabilize emergency-department services due to staffing shortages in Oliver, Merritt and Salmon Arm," said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

"Our acute-care centres are essential for ensuring residents get the care they need, when they need it, and close to home. This new service contract with physicians, along with the multitude of other current actions, will support our health-care professionals and build a stronger foundation for a more reliable and stronger rural health-care system."



The new contracts build on short-, medium- and long-term efforts that the provincial government and Interior Health are taking to stabilize emergency-department services in rural and remote communities.



"This investment will help ensure patients have stable access to emergency care, while we know there is more to do," Dix said.

"Through our Health Human Resources Strategy, we are also committed to train, recruit and retain more people into our workforce, including providing incentives to attract physicians working in rural communities such as Merritt, Salmon Arm and Oliver."

